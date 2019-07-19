Megan Nicole Shoeman, 19 years old of Livingston, Louisiana, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 19, 2018, in Livingston. She was born on Friday, November 26, 1999 in Hammond, Louisiana to William and Roxie Shoeman. Megan was very focused and dedicated to her education to become a pediatric dentist. She was a member of Gamma Beta Phi, a member of the National Society of Collegic Scholars and worked at the Learning Curve in Holden. She enjoyed life and loved makeup, hair and shopping, but she especially loved spending time with her family. Megan is survived by her loving parents, William and Roxie Shoeman, her sisters, Erica Poche and Emily Shoeman, her niece, Aubree Savoy, her grandmother, Joann Fontenot and her aunt and uncles, Penny and Eddie Thompson and Mary and Darrick Neale, her aunts, Rhonda Shoeman and Candie Shoeman, also numerous cousins and close friends. Megan is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Elliott Fontenot, paternal grandparents, William, Sr and Margaret Shoeman and uncle, Willie Shoeman. A visitation for Megan will be held in Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating Megan's Life will immediately follow visitation at 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Pallbearers are Chris Shoeman, Alan Guitreau, Paul Harper, Benjamin Savoy, Tyler Wheat and Cody Thompson. Interment will follow at Killian Baptist Church Cemetery in Kilian. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. Megan's guest book can be viewed www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 22, 2019