Melanie Owens Hazel, age 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:03 p.m. at The Care Center in Baton Rouge, LA. A resident of Ascension Parish, LA and native of Baton Rouge, LA. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Hasty and husband, Jeffery; sons, Richard Carroll Hazel Jr. and Brian B. Hazel; brothers, Kenny Owens and wife, Linda, and Dale T. Owens and wife, Debbie; grandson, Travis W. Berthelot Jr.; and cousins, Brandy Lambert and husband, Daniel and their children, Chris and Riley, and Jamie Owens and wife, Raquel and their sons, Ethan and William. Preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Helen Owens; and former husband, Richard Carroll Hazel. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020