Melba Berthelot LeBlanc
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melba Berthelot LeBlanc, a resident of Paulina, was born on February 7, 1935 and passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 85. She is survived by her son, Robert "Lee" LeBlanc, Jr. (Karen "Kay Kay"); 2 daughters, Kelly Louque (Stephen "Lukey") and Edie Guedry (John "Nolan"); 7 grandchildren, Coy LeBlanc (Danielle), Curry LeBlanc (Brittany), Ciji Dufrene (Toby), Marty Louque (Mindy), Blake Louque (Shauna Veillion), Tray Haydel (Hollie) and Hunter Haydel; 2 step-grandchildren, Rachel Pallais (Javi) and Robin Dedden (Justin); 12 great-grandchildren, Gage, Dex, Kanon, Danni Kate, Evelyn and Emilia LeBlanc, Elijah and Ollie Dufrene, Gia and Wes Louque, Tayden and Brantley Haydel; 5 step-grandchildren; brother, Antoine "Tweet" Berthelot, Jr. (Sandra); and 3 sisters, Denny Rae Melancon (Ronald), Joyce Millet and Marietta Bourgeois (Albert). She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee LeBlanc, Sr.; parents, Melba "Mable" and Antoine Berthelot, Sr.; and sister, Sharon Sensebe. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held for immediate family only at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved