Melba Berthelot LeBlanc, a resident of Paulina, was born on February 7, 1935 and passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 85. She is survived by her son, Robert "Lee" LeBlanc, Jr. (Karen "Kay Kay"); 2 daughters, Kelly Louque (Stephen "Lukey") and Edie Guedry (John "Nolan"); 7 grandchildren, Coy LeBlanc (Danielle), Curry LeBlanc (Brittany), Ciji Dufrene (Toby), Marty Louque (Mindy), Blake Louque (Shauna Veillion), Tray Haydel (Hollie) and Hunter Haydel; 2 step-grandchildren, Rachel Pallais (Javi) and Robin Dedden (Justin); 12 great-grandchildren, Gage, Dex, Kanon, Danni Kate, Evelyn and Emilia LeBlanc, Elijah and Ollie Dufrene, Gia and Wes Louque, Tayden and Brantley Haydel; 5 step-grandchildren; brother, Antoine "Tweet" Berthelot, Jr. (Sandra); and 3 sisters, Denny Rae Melancon (Ronald), Joyce Millet and Marietta Bourgeois (Albert). She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee LeBlanc, Sr.; parents, Melba "Mable" and Antoine Berthelot, Sr.; and sister, Sharon Sensebe. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held for immediate family only at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.