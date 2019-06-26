Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Dean LaBorde Zinna. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Melba Dean LaBorde Zinna went to her heavenly home on June 23, 2019, at the age of 87. She was a native of Bordelonville, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge. Always there to brighten the lives of others, she was a kind hearted woman, who loved her family and friends dearly. She was a strong and independent woman, and a true inspiration to her family. A long-time employee of Farm Bureau Insurance Company, she forever held those memories and relationships close to her heart. Having a passion for sports, she enjoyed league bowling and cheering on the LSU Tigers. She is survived by her son, Randy Patrick Zinna and wife Kathryn Shepherd Zinna, and her daughter, Darla Zinna Fontenot and husband Blaine Fontenot. Lovingly known as Gran, she treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them; Allison Fontenot Borrel, husband Wade Borrel, and Evan Patrick Fontenot, wife Jamie Schrieffer Fontenot. Also, the newest sparkle of her eye, great-grandson Brooks Louis Borrel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Patrick Zinna, her son, Roy Anthony Zinna, her parents, Milton and Benita LaBorde, and her siblings, Matthew LaBorde, Coultas LaBorde, and Reba Cooper. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, on Friday, June 28, 2019, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services and burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019

