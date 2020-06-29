April 23, 1934 - May 23, 2020: When you lose a parent, you lose the strongest bond with your past. However, you carry on with precious memories, pictures and family. Such as the family of Melba Lucille Dunham Rome has been doing since her passing on May 23rd at Azalea Estates in Gonzales Louisiana where she was a resident for five years. Melba was 86. Her children and grandchildren were present when she passed. Melba was married for 44 years to Donald J. Rome who preceded her in 2003. Melba is survived by her five children; Christopher, Teri, Joy, Renee and Greg, as well as eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She will be remembered and missed by all who knew her. Melba was originally from Oakdale Louisiana but also lived in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Destrehan and St Rose. Just prior to her residence in Gonzales she was a long-time resident of Gulf Shores Alabama where she was treasurer of the local library, on the board at Parkview Condominiums and a long-time member of Gulf Shores First Baptist Church. Melba was an avid reader and quilter and made many quilts for her children and grandchildren - we have these to treasure and remember her by. Melba lived for her children and grandchildren. Through family stories and old pictures Melba ensured that we knew our family connections - our past. Going forward we will carry our mother with us into our future. Melba our mother and family matriarch will always be with us. ?

