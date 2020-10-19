1/1
Melba Matherne McGlothren
1931 - 2020
Ms. Melba Matherne McGlothren, a native of French Settlement and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away October 16, 2020 at the age of 88 years old. She was born on November 6, 1931 to parents Clement and Clarice Matherne. She was a member of the French Settlement Historical Society. She is survived by; son Claude McGlothren, Jimmie McGlothren; grandchildren, Sandi McGlothren Tourere (John), Wes McGlothren (Kelly), Kelli Lott Lewis (Bobby), Landee Lott (Anna), Bryan McGlothren(Melissa), Jacob McGlothren (Brittany); great grandchildren, Chas, Weston, Connor, Elena, Olivia, Luke, Brett, Alexis, Landee Jr., Breanna, Kinley, Bryan Jr., and Mia; and two great great grandchildren; and daughter in law, Mary Gutchess; son in law, Pat Cowan. Preceded in death, parents, Clement and Clarice Matherne; husband, Clarence; son, Donnie and daughter, Elena; four sisters and four brothers. A visitation will take place at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 9:30am until funeral service time of 12:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff of Flannery Oaks Guest House and a special thanks to Janice Ramirez, Brittany McGlothren and Sandi Tourere.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
