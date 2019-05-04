The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Ruth Buchanan Duncan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melba Ruth Buchanan Duncan Obituary
Melba Ruth Buchanan Duncan, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 95. Melba is survived by her two children, Thomas "Tommy" Duncan and Jackie Jones and husband Carlton; grandchildren, Chris Jones and wife Julia and Grant Jones and wife Pam; 5 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Ryan, Lilly, Caitlin, and Cary Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Orville and Ruth Buchanan; step-mother, Mary Buchanan; husband, Warren "Pete" Duncan; brother, Tom Buchanan; and sister, Nina Flynn. Special thanks to Renee Courrege for her loving care of Ms. Melba, Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care, and Home Instead. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now