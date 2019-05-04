|
Melba Ruth Buchanan Duncan, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 95. Melba is survived by her two children, Thomas "Tommy" Duncan and Jackie Jones and husband Carlton; grandchildren, Chris Jones and wife Julia and Grant Jones and wife Pam; 5 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Ryan, Lilly, Caitlin, and Cary Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Orville and Ruth Buchanan; step-mother, Mary Buchanan; husband, Warren "Pete" Duncan; brother, Tom Buchanan; and sister, Nina Flynn. Special thanks to Renee Courrege for her loving care of Ms. Melba, Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care, and Home Instead. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 5, 2019