Our Little Brown Eyed Girl, our Princess, Melissa Angel Dugas of Walker, La. has flown to the Angels on April 16th to be with her MawMaw Margaret Vidrine. She is survived by Her Little Prince, her heart, soul and life Robert "Bobby" Dugas. She was born on August 5th 1991, in Baton Rouge, La. to Diana Vidrine Bell and LeRoy of Walker, La., and Richard Keith Mabary and Lisa of Reading, Ma. She is loved by her brother Lane Anthony Mabary of Doniphan, Mo. There will be a celebration of life at a later date, yet to be determined.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.