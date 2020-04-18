Melissa Angel Dugas
1991 - 2020
Our Little Brown Eyed Girl, our Princess, Melissa Angel Dugas of Walker, La. has flown to the Angels on April 16th to be with her MawMaw Margaret Vidrine. She is survived by Her Little Prince, her heart, soul and life Robert "Bobby" Dugas. She was born on August 5th 1991, in Baton Rouge, La. to Diana Vidrine Bell and LeRoy of Walker, La., and Richard Keith Mabary and Lisa of Reading, Ma. She is loved by her brother Lane Anthony Mabary of Doniphan, Mo. There will be a celebration of life at a later date, yet to be determined.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
