On April 8, 2019, Melissa Ann (Bryant) Clasen, wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, and aunt, passed away too early at the age of 39. Melissa will be forever remembered for her big smile, infectious laughter, and unique sense of humor. She is survived by her husband Willie, parents Madolyn (Marc) and Radne, her grandmother Anna, her siblings Russ (Melissa), Madison, Josh, Jaime (Andrew), and Michelle (James), her nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in a private ceremony at Mothe Funeral Home at 1300 Vallette St, New Orleans, LA on April 10, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial donations in Melissa's name can be made to farmsanctuary.org
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Ann (Bryant) Clasen.
Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
1300 Vallette Street
Algiers, LA 70114
(504) 366-4343
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019