Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Ann Redd. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Melissa Ann Redd, 32 years old, beloved mother, sister, and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 9, 2019. She entered this world on April 8, 1987, born to Lauren and Robert Redd, III, in Baton Rouge, LA. Melissa was a member of Reformation Church, Baker, LA. She loved art in every way. From painting to poetry, she even enjoyed the art of music. She loved her Savior and found great joy in telling her family and friends all that she knew about Jesus. Melissa is survived by her children, Nathen Raborn, Aiden Raborn, and Eli Raborn; twin brother, Thomas Paul Redd; sister, Ashley Redd Mabary and her husband, Joe, Jr.; and her niece and nephew, Travis Redd and Adilynne Mabary. Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Robert Ralph Redd, III; mother, Lauren Yvonne Redd; and brother, Robert Ralph Redd, IV. Pallbearers will be Andrew Robinett, Devin Sanchez, Blaine Lewis, Jean Babineaux, Drake Babineaux, Alec Reed, Roy Calloway, and Coker Sanders. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Rusty Reed. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at Melissa Ann Redd, 32 years old, beloved mother, sister, and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 9, 2019. She entered this world on April 8, 1987, born to Lauren and Robert Redd, III, in Baton Rouge, LA. Melissa was a member of Reformation Church, Baker, LA. She loved art in every way. From painting to poetry, she even enjoyed the art of music. She loved her Savior and found great joy in telling her family and friends all that she knew about Jesus. Melissa is survived by her children, Nathen Raborn, Aiden Raborn, and Eli Raborn; twin brother, Thomas Paul Redd; sister, Ashley Redd Mabary and her husband, Joe, Jr.; and her niece and nephew, Travis Redd and Adilynne Mabary. Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Robert Ralph Redd, III; mother, Lauren Yvonne Redd; and brother, Robert Ralph Redd, IV. Pallbearers will be Andrew Robinett, Devin Sanchez, Blaine Lewis, Jean Babineaux, Drake Babineaux, Alec Reed, Roy Calloway, and Coker Sanders. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Rusty Reed. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close