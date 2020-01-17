Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Cain "Missy" Shirley. View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Evangeline Baptist Church Service 2:00 PM Evangeline Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A ceremony celebrating the life of Melissa Cain Shirley will be held at 2 pm Sunday January 19, 2020, at Evangeline Baptist Church, visitation will be Saturday 6 pm until 8 pm and will resume on Sunday at 12 noon until time of the service. Melissa Jan was born in Bastrop, LA on December 6, 1959, and passed from this life on Tuesday January 14, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness. She was a past resident of Jonesville and current resident of Baton Rouge; a member of Evangeline Baptist Church, ABWA, Women of Vision and WMU. Missy was the managing director of Comer Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Ferriday for over 10 years, since 2016 she was location funeral director for Church Funeral Services & Crematory Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may give a memorial gift to be used by the family to honor her life and memory please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/melissa-cain-shirley. Services with Church Funeral Services Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020

