Melissa Margaret Mary Savoie
Melissa Margaret Mary Savoie, a native of Belle Rose, LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, after a ten-year battle with cancer. She lived 51 strong and beautiful years. She was a loving and cherished daughter, sister, and aunt. Melissa graduated from the University of North Teas with a bachelor of science in economics, and from Loyola University School of Law, Juris Doctor. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Felix Savoie, Sr., and her maternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Dolese. She is survived by her parents, Judge and Mrs. Felix Savoie, Jr; brothers, Dr. and Mrs. Felix Savoie II (Amy), Dr. and Mrs. Robert Savoie (Lori), Dr. Michael Savoie and Rena Hardeman, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Savoie (Paula), Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Savoie (Jennifer), and Dr. Luke Savoie; and 22 nieces and nephews. Due to covid19, a private service for immediate family only will be held on Saturday, August 22, at Our Lady of Mercy at 1 pm.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
