Melissa Marie Tobin Labranche
Melissa Marie Tobin Labranche, age 56, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on April 27, 2020. She was a native of New Orleans, LA, and a resident of Maurepas, LA. She will be greatly missed by all. Everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her absolutely adored her. Melissa is survived by her husband, Richard C. Labranche, Sr., children Richard Labranche, Jr. (Jamie Lynch), Makayla Labranche Slone (Justin) and Makenna Labranche, mother Barbara Ann Tobin, sisters Melynda Hanna (Lionel) and Krista McLin, father-in-law and mother-in-law Deacon Frans and Delphine Labranche. She is preceded in death by her father, Patrick Tobin. Melissa's husband and children were her world. She was a devoted, loving wife and a passionate, nurturing mother. She loved the wonders and awe of nature and was in her glory growing beautiful flowers and hiking in the mountains. Melissa was definitely a bright light in this world. She exemplified true love and showed everyone what love and charity should look like. Due to the current order by Gov. Edwards, the family is not able to invite the public to a visitation or funeral services as intended. A private family graveside service will be held at Maurepas Community Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
