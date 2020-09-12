Dear Jimmie Lee And Family of Missy Laiche My Thoughts and prayers go out to all of you at this Sad and Difficult time .Jimmie Lee and my Mother Regina Wilson Hall we’re good friends and grew up together .Mother has since passed but I remember Mother and Jimmie Lee talking about the fun they used to have Jimmie Lee I now live in Elderly housing if you ever want to connect me I would love to see you my ph.is 354 5546 Again I am so sorry for your loss I know you had wonderful times with her and she will be missed think about the good times that’s what I have to do about my Mama Sincerly Joan Hall Villa St Francis

