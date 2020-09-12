1/1
Melissa Toth "Missy" Laiche
1961 - 2020
Melissa "Missy" Toth Laiche, 59, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 due to a battle with Alzheimer's. Missy was born on July 11, 1961, in Baton Rouge to Jimmie Lee Toth and the late Zollie Anthony Toth. Missy lived a full life loyal to her faith at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Her love for her only daughter superseded everything in her life. She was an avid runner who enjoyed time outside, day trips to New Orleans, and her favorite vacation at the beach. She graduated from Lee High School in 1979 and attended Louisiana State University. Her spirited love for the Tigers came naturally from her father, who was an All-American football player for LSU. She was a member in the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. Missy is survived by her husband, David Laiche, daughter, Leeanna Faye Laiche (fiancé, Robert Clegg), sisters, Julia Pearl Morgan, Deborah Pearl Halling (Richard Halling), Lisa Toth, brother, Trey Toth, and mother, Jimmie Lee Toth. Survivors also include many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Zollie Toth. Private burial due to COVID-19 will take place at Resthaven on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Missy's name. The family of Missy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her multiple doctors, nurses, hospice, and all who cared for her. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Burial
10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 12, 2020
Dear Jimmie Lee And Family of Missy Laiche My Thoughts and prayers go out to all of you at this Sad and Difficult time .Jimmie Lee and my Mother Regina Wilson Hall we’re good friends and grew up together .Mother has since passed but I remember Mother and Jimmie Lee talking about the fun they used to have Jimmie Lee I now live in Elderly housing if you ever want to connect me I would love to see you my ph.is 354 5546 Again I am so sorry for your loss I know you had wonderful times with her and she will be missed think about the good times that’s what I have to do about my Mama Sincerly Joan Hall Villa St Francis
Joan Hall
Friend
September 12, 2020
David, Leeanna & Family,

Sending love & prayer during this difficult time. Your sweet Missy will live forever in your hearts. Take great care~
Kathy Schexnaydre
Kathy Schexnaydre
Friend
