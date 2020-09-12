Melissa "Missy" Toth Laiche, 59, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 due to a battle with Alzheimer's. Missy was born on July 11, 1961, in Baton Rouge to Jimmie Lee Toth and the late Zollie Anthony Toth. Missy lived a full life loyal to her faith at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Her love for her only daughter superseded everything in her life. She was an avid runner who enjoyed time outside, day trips to New Orleans, and her favorite vacation at the beach. She graduated from Lee High School in 1979 and attended Louisiana State University. Her spirited love for the Tigers came naturally from her father, who was an All-American football player for LSU. She was a member in the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. Missy is survived by her husband, David Laiche, daughter, Leeanna Faye Laiche (fiancé, Robert Clegg), sisters, Julia Pearl Morgan, Deborah Pearl Halling (Richard Halling), Lisa Toth, brother, Trey Toth, and mother, Jimmie Lee Toth. Survivors also include many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Zollie Toth. Private burial due to COVID-19 will take place at Resthaven on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Missy's name. The family of Missy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her multiple doctors, nurses, hospice, and all who cared for her. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.