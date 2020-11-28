Melissa "Missy" Williams, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to her eternal home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was 56 years old. Missy loved watching the LSU Tigers and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Fullagar; son, Cody Williams and wife, Bailey; two grandchildren, Brayden and Cooper Williams; brother, James Goynes Jr.; sister, Beth Doucet (Jerry); brother-in-law, Ted Bacot and numerous nieces and nephews. Missy will be deeply missed by all of her family, friends, and coworkers at the KOA campground. She never met a stranger and loved helping everyone around her, kindness was her gift. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m., conducted by Rev. Herman Holland. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. M. and Teenie Goynes, and her sister Sue Bacot. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

