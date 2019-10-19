A ceremony celebrating the life of Melna M. Willie will be 2 pm Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Pine Grove Baptist Church; visitation will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Mrs. Willie was born on August 9, 1919 and departed from this life at her home on October 18, 2019 at the age of 100 years. She was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, where she served also a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and especially her yard full of flowers. She had a green thumb for growing any type of plant. She is preceded in death by her husband Leslie Willie Sr; a son Leslie Willie Jr; grandson Quinlen Willie also, parents and eight siblings. Survivors include her children Dorothy Nell Fekete, Raymond Willie (Linda), Elvis Willie (Margie); sister Bertha Lea Ryan; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren, host of nieces and nephews. Heartfelt appreciation and thanks from the family to staff of Legacy Hospice, Faith, Charity and Mrs. Denise. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant

