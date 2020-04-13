Melodnee O'Conner entered into her father's arms on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was an 89 year old resident of Baton Rouge. A private service will be held by the family. Survivors include her devoted daughters, Matilda Clark(John), Virginia Wilson and Ida Holmes (Jimmie); grandchildren, Antoinette Franklin (Claude), Tanya and Floyd Wilson, Aaron O;Conner and Margaret Davis; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Her service may me viewed on Wednesday at 10 am via FB Live -Miller and Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020