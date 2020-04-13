Melodnee Lee O'Conner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melodnee Lee O'Conner.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
FB Live -Miller and Daughter Mortuary
Obituary
Send Flowers

Melodnee O'Conner entered into her father's arms on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was an 89 year old resident of Baton Rouge. A private service will be held by the family. Survivors include her devoted daughters, Matilda Clark(John), Virginia Wilson and Ida Holmes (Jimmie); grandchildren, Antoinette Franklin (Claude), Tanya and Floyd Wilson, Aaron O;Conner and Margaret Davis; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Her service may me viewed on Wednesday at 10 am via FB Live -Miller and Daughter Mortuary.
[]
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.