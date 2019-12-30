Pastor Melvin Carter, a resident of Baton Rouge, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was a 1967 graduate of McKinley High School and retiree of Shell Chemical Company. He is survived by his wife, Antoinette Carter; daughters, Meltreka (Kevin) Anderson and Kenya (Tory) Brown; stepson, Terrell Brown, Jr.; 5 grandchildren; sister, Rosa Lunkin and brother, Tyrone (Venessa) Carter. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020, 9:30 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Capital Missionary Baptist Church, 5565 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Ronald L. Robertson officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020