Melvin Davis, Sr. 65 years old, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center of Baton Rouge, LA while surrounded by his family. He was born on June 10, 1954 in Donaldsonville, LA. The son of Marie and Leon Davis, Sr., Melvin was the sixth child of eight siblings. He was reared in a Christian home, of the Catholic faith. In 1987 he was baptized at Buena Vista Baptist Church by Rev. Dr. Joseph Coleman, Sr. He served on the Deacon Board until his death. He graduated from Donaldsonville High School in 1973. He worked as a plant operator at Agrico Faustina Chemical Plant in St. James, LA for 20 plus years, until his retirement. He leaves to cherish him memories, his wife of 45 years, Mary Davis, 3 children: Nedra Materre (Leonard) of Spring, TX; Melvin Davis, Jr. (Karrah) of Missouri City, TX, and Jason Davis of Donaldsonville, LA; 5 grandchildren: Jalen and Kaitlyn Materre of Spring, TX, Jason Davis, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA, Myah and Khrista Davis of Missouri City, TX; two sisters: Marie (Stanley) Whittington of Donaldsonville, LA and Linda Davis of Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers: Edmond (Barbara) Davis of Baton Rouge, LA and Roy (Katherine) Davis of Donaldsonville, LA; Mother in law: Beatrice Joshua, Sisters in law: Joyce Madison, Natalie Joshua, Sharon Joshua and Phyllis Joshua; Brothers in law: Rev. Raynell Madison, Sr., Rev. Gerald Joshua, and Farrell Joshua; Godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Leon Davis, Sr.; Sisters: Gladys Smith and Almeanor Davis; Brother: Leon Davis, Jr.; Paternal grandparents: Edmond Davis, Sr. and Elizabeth Geason Davis; Maternal grandparents: Floyd McGalliard, Sr. and Anita McGalliard; Father in law: Namon Joshua, Jr.; Sister in law: Stephanie Joshua; Brother in law: Namon Joshua, III. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Buena Vista Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Joseph Coleman, Sr., Pastor located at 10633 Highway 18, St. James, LA 70086; Viewing: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Professional services entrusted to Demby and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 12, 2019

