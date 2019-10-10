Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Dennis "Mel" Robinson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Dennis Robinson Jr., 79, "Mel", a resident of The Bluffs in St. Francisville, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was the owner of MDR and Associates, an executive recruiting company for 29 years. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 10 am until memorial services at 12 noon, conducted by Rev. Lewis Morris. Mel is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jeannie L. Robinson; daughter Stephanie Clarke of Baton Rouge; one son, Hunter Botts and wife Bonny of Baton Rouge; son-in-law Michael Clarke of Baton Rouge; sisters Meredith Brown and husband Richard of Sarasota, FL; Melanie Kadair and husband Paul of St. Francisville; and two grandchildren Mallory Botts and Christopher Clarke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Melvin D. Robinson, Sr., mother Pearl Robinson, step-mother Edith Robinson, and sister Gloria Thibodeaux. Mel was a 1958 graduate of Baton Rouge High School, attended LSU and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1964. He was a past board member of the Louisiana Retailers Association. The family would like to thank New Century Hospice, Dr. Leone Elliott and Dr. Donald Carson for their loving care. Mel was an avid golfer, fisherman, and LSU sports fan. He was happiest when he was surrounded by family and friends, whether it be on the water, traveling in his motor home, tailgating or dining out at one of his many favorite restaurants. He touched many lives, and had friends all over the country, for he never met a stranger. Memorial donations in his name to a are appreciated.

