Melvin E. 'Mel' Hopper, native of Baton Rouge and resident of Lakeway, Texas, passed away at his home at age 73 on February 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born June 5, 1945, in Baton Rouge to Mildred and Martin E. Hopper. After helping the Istrouma High School Indians win the Class 3A state title in 1962, Mel graduated in 1963 and received a football scholarship to LSU where he pursued a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following his bachelor's degree in 1969, Mel accepted a job in Houston with Flour, a global engineering and construction company. This experience formed the foundation for starting his own construction company. Over the years Mel enjoyed traveling abroad for work and pleasure to countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Italy, and eventually settled outside of Austin in Lakeway, Texas. Mel had a servant's heart and loved his family and grandchildren very much. He was preceded in death by his father, Martin E. Hopper; maternal grandmother, Vera Strahan; older sister, Paula Denham; and yellow lab, Luke. Mel is survived by his wife, Nancy Hopper; stepdaughter, Laura Schlameus; stepson, Aaron Schlameus, his wife Alli, and children, Maddox and Ella; mother, Mildred Hopper; and twin brother, Michael E. Hopper and his wife Carol. He is also survived by his sons Travis and Tyler Hopper. A memorial service will be held at Lakeway Church on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakeway Church, 2203 Lakeway Blvd., Lakeway, Texas 78734, or to Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Dr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019

