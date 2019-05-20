Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin James Michel, 75, passed away at the Southeast Louisiana War Veteran's home on May 19, 2019 at 4:06 am. He was born on December 21, 1943 at his home in St. Amant, Louisiana and remained a life- long resident. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a Pipefitter for Local 198. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and Cajun dancing. Melvin is survived by his daughter Aimee Michel Poche, son-in-law Tommy Poche, son Matt Michel, daughter-in-law Jill Opperman Michel and eleven grandchildren: Heidi, Henry, Anthony, Zoë, Asa, Rose, Grace and Elijah Poche and Ethan, Mia, and Annalyce Michel. Melvin is also survived by his siblings: Marion, Jerry (Barbara), Murphy (Lynn), Gary, Brenda, Mikel (Gail) and Barbara (Barry). Preceded in death by his parents Juliette and Mikel Michel and brother Bobby Michel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21st from 3:30p – 5:30p with Memorial Service at 5:30p at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, La. In lieu of flowers smile, enjoy your family, and listen to some Cajun music for the fun of it. Melvin James Michel, 75, passed away at the Southeast Louisiana War Veteran's home on May 19, 2019 at 4:06 am. He was born on December 21, 1943 at his home in St. Amant, Louisiana and remained a life- long resident. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a Pipefitter for Local 198. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and Cajun dancing. Melvin is survived by his daughter Aimee Michel Poche, son-in-law Tommy Poche, son Matt Michel, daughter-in-law Jill Opperman Michel and eleven grandchildren: Heidi, Henry, Anthony, Zoë, Asa, Rose, Grace and Elijah Poche and Ethan, Mia, and Annalyce Michel. Melvin is also survived by his siblings: Marion, Jerry (Barbara), Murphy (Lynn), Gary, Brenda, Mikel (Gail) and Barbara (Barry). Preceded in death by his parents Juliette and Mikel Michel and brother Bobby Michel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21st from 3:30p – 5:30p with Memorial Service at 5:30p at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, La. In lieu of flowers smile, enjoy your family, and listen to some Cajun music for the fun of it. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close