Melvin John Millien departed this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence in Laplace, LA. He was 71 , a native of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Visitation on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00 am to Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial in the Pearly Gates Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346. 225-473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020