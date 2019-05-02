A native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Port Allen, Melvin Jones died on April 21, 2019, at age 46. Visiting at Grant's Westside Funeral Services on Friday from Noon until 4pm and resume on Saturday from 10am until service at Noon at Second Baptist Church. He is survived by a son, Jeremiah Parker; two stepdaughters, Hannah and Sadie McMillian; sister, Josephine Jones; two brothers, Joseph and Isaiah Jones; fiancée, Coliesa McMillian; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Ruth Washington and Melvin Triche, stepfather; maternal and paternal grandparents; two aunts and two uncles.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019