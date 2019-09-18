Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin L. "Mel" Chustz. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Hall Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Hall Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Hall Send Flowers Obituary

A native and resident of Maringouin, Melvin passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Bluebonnet at the age of 66. He was a retired President of Bank of Maringouin. He was Past President of Maringouin Lions Club, was a former Little League Coach and an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Bellelo Chustz; daughter, Dana Robin and husband Chris; grandchildren, Lauren Blake Robin and Jude Lane Chustz; brother, Larry Chustz and wife Sharon; sister-in-law, Annette Chustz; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Blake L. Chustz; parents, Laurie and Lula Chustz; brother, Carroll (Boomie) Chustz. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Hall on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm. and on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 11 am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Christopher Decker. Entombment will follow at False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Kerry, Don and Dwayne Bellelo, Max Blanchard, Randy Picard, Chris Robin, Peter Borne, Chayse Melancon and Jason Maynard. Memorial donations may be made to or Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019

