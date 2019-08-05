Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Michael 'Mike' Earnhart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Michael "Mike" Earnhart was called home on August 3, 2019. He was born to Melvin "Buzz" and Patsy Earnhart on November 9, 1951. Mike loved all sports, but his true love was baseball - from Little League to Fastpitch Softball to watching the LSU Baseball Team. He was a retired business owner of Earnhart Weatherstripping. He is survived by a daughter, Shelley Nettles; a son, Clint Earnhart; and three grandchildren, Claire and Faith Nettles and Phillip Earnhart. He is preceded in death by his mother and father and a brother, Phillip Earnhart. A private memorial will be held at Seale Funeral Home for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Ataxia Foundation. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Bridgeway Hospice, The Crossing, and Griswold Homecare for their care and compassion. Melvin Michael "Mike" Earnhart was called home on August 3, 2019. He was born to Melvin "Buzz" and Patsy Earnhart on November 9, 1951. Mike loved all sports, but his true love was baseball - from Little League to Fastpitch Softball to watching the LSU Baseball Team. He was a retired business owner of Earnhart Weatherstripping. He is survived by a daughter, Shelley Nettles; a son, Clint Earnhart; and three grandchildren, Claire and Faith Nettles and Phillip Earnhart. He is preceded in death by his mother and father and a brother, Phillip Earnhart. A private memorial will be held at Seale Funeral Home for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Ataxia Foundation. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Bridgeway Hospice, The Crossing, and Griswold Homecare for their care and compassion. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close