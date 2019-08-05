Melvin Michael "Mike" Earnhart was called home on August 3, 2019. He was born to Melvin "Buzz" and Patsy Earnhart on November 9, 1951. Mike loved all sports, but his true love was baseball - from Little League to Fastpitch Softball to watching the LSU Baseball Team. He was a retired business owner of Earnhart Weatherstripping. He is survived by a daughter, Shelley Nettles; a son, Clint Earnhart; and three grandchildren, Claire and Faith Nettles and Phillip Earnhart. He is preceded in death by his mother and father and a brother, Phillip Earnhart. A private memorial will be held at Seale Funeral Home for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Ataxia Foundation. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Bridgeway Hospice, The Crossing, and Griswold Homecare for their care and compassion.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019