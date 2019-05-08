Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin P. Devall. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Blackwater United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Blackwater United Methodist Send Flowers Obituary

May 6, 2019 at approximately 9:00 am, Heaven gained a precious angel, which is our tremendous loss. Melvin P. Devall, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather went to be with our Lord, after a long and courageous battle with health issues. He was 81 years of age. His life was a blessing to all that knew him. Melvin's family and countless friends continually experienced his love throughout their lives. He is survived by his three children, Kathy Craig and husband Mark, Steve Devall and wife Jill, and Gary Devall and wife Michele; grandchildren, Tosha Hernandez, Shondelle Himel and husband Jason, active duty AO and Recruiter with the US Navy, Shane Hernandez, Austin Devall, Alexandra Devall, Anna Devall, Julia Devall, Drew Devall, Sage Brignac, Matt Iles, Megan Holley and husband Shane; great-grandchildren, Brandt Watson, Lakelynn Himel, Lawson Dukes, Dakota Brignac, Breleigh Brignac, Kaslyn Brignac, Braysen Holley, Brooks Holley and Paisley Holley; brother-in-law, Donald Chapman and wife Kim; and countless nieces and nephews. Melvin is preceded in death by his wife, Nelwyn C. Devall; parents, Frank S. Devall and Hattie Daugherty; and ten siblings. Very special thanks go out to Bennie Lou Devall, sister-in-law, sitters, Brenda Bankston, Tasha Swan, Peggy Lewis and Rubie Armond, nurses and caretakers with Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge, Danielle, Lori, Jennifer, Cassandra, Terri, Jackie and Barbara who cared for Melvin at his home. Another very special thanks to neighbors, J.C. and Sandra Santangelo for their friendship and countless meals, times of sacrifice, and pure love that they showed during this time. To Donald and Kim Chapman, special thanks for the timeless care and love shown during this most difficult time as well. Also, many thanks to other loyal family members, friends, and church members who devoted times of visitation and prepared meals. We could have never made it through without your love. Visitation will be Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday at Blackwater United Methodist Church from 9:00 am until a funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Blackwater United Methodist Church Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 13, 2019

