On Friday, April 19th, 2019, Melvin Stringer, known to most as "Coach Stringer," passed away peacefully at his home. He graduated from Southern University Laboratory School in 1953 and served in the Korean War from 1953-1955. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Southern University A&M College in Secondary Education. Coach began his teaching and stellar coaching career at Scotlandville Senior High School and ended at Baker High School, where he taught social studies, driver's education and coached track and field teams that would go on to win several awards for high achievements. He was a member of The American Legion Post 502 in Scotlandville, Southern University Track and Field Association and Louisiana State University Track and Field Association. He leaves to cherish his legacy: two sons, Theadrick Stringer and Keith Phillips, one daughter, Rhonda Randall, two sisters, Ardra Neldare and Adrian Neldare Mayes, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Delores Stringer, his parents, Arthur and Thelma Neldare, two sisters, Marilyn Williams and Betty Reaux. Visitation will be Friday, April 26th, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 and the Celebration of Coach Stringer's Life and Legacy will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Zachary Rd, Zachary, LA 70791.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019