Melvin Thomas Mead III transitioned into a new life on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. He was 37. A native of Labadieville and resident of New Jersey. A private service will be held. No public viewing. Burial in the St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery. Melvin was pursuing a career in the medical field, where he touched many lives with his willingness to help everyone he met. Melvin was a studious and adventurous person, who received numerous awards of achievement. He strived for a challenge and always had a smile. The memories of Melvin III will forever remain in the hearts of his family; Stoyan Stoyanov, his parents, Kathy & Ronald Bradley and Melvin & Lillie Mead Jr.; (1) brother, Jermaine (Tawanna) Mead; (1) sister; Nickolette Wilson; grandmother, Thelma Washingtion; Godparents, Cathy Fernandez and Murphy Rohilliard Jr., aunts and uncles; Carolyn & Lawrence Southall, Janice & Phillip Young, Ann & Rory Williams, Corey, Michael , and William Washington. Percy & Rachel Washington, Diane & Tommy Johnson, Marilyn Willoughby, Lydia Thomas, Marva, Josie, & Yvonne Mead, Nathan & Sonya Mead, Leona & Andrew Johnson, Royal Meade, Pastor Roland Bradley, Elandra, Louise, Myrian Bradley, Donald & Raphael Bradley, Gloria Dorsey, Lillie Smith, Cheryl Washington, a host cousins ,friends, Pastor Green & St. Mark B.C. Family; Pastor Campbell & Greater Mt. Pilgrim B.C. Family; Pastor Simms & Union Bethel AME Family; Pastor Wade & Unity of Faith Christian Church Family,Pastor Bradley & St. Matthew B.C. Family. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Percy Washington Sr., Pastor Melvin & Josie Mead, Sr.Pastor Thomas & Marjorie Bradley, Sr. great grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. His family would like to THANK ALL OF YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND EXPRESSIONS OF LOVE. TO GOD BE THE GLORY! Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985)369-7231. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020

