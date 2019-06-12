Guest Book View Sign Service Information Verrette's Funeral Home 1018 Parent St New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7544 Send Flowers Obituary

Mercedes Jackson Christopher, resident of New Roads, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at AMG Specialty Hospital of Zachary, Louisiana. Mercedes was born on January 27, 1945 to the late Adolph Jackson, Jr. and Lubertha Belliziare Jackson. She accepted Christ and was baptized at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church in 1966 by Rev. August Boykins. While at St. Luke she served as choir president for several years. She graduated in the top five of her class from Rosenwald High School in 1963 where she served as the class president. After high school she entered Southern University where she received her B.A. in Elementary Education. Having the passion for what she did she went on to graduate school where she obtained her Master's +30 in Secondary Education from Southern. In 2002 and 2005 she was selected for the Who's Who Among Teachers. She was a retired teacher of the Pointe Coupee Parish School System for 41 years. Mercedes taught school nearly from one end of the parish to the other. She touched the lives of many children. Started her teaching career at Valverda Elementary and went on to teach at Poydras, LaBarre Elementary and Rosenwald Elementary. Mercedes was married to Franklin Pierce Christopher on June 4, 1966. To this union they were blessed with one daughter. Her memories will be cherished in the hearts of her daughter Yolanda Christopher Slaughter of New Roads, Louisiana; one grandson who was the apple of her eyes Brandon Pierce Slaughter of Houston, Texas; three sisters Mary Lee Augustine and Doris Tircuit of New Roads, Louisiana; Margaret Jackson of Layton, Utah; five sister-in-law's; six brother-in-law's; a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Pierce Christopher; parents Adolph Jackson, Jr. and Lubertha Belliziare Jackson; one brother Leslie Jackson and one sister Ruby Mae Jackson. Viewing will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm with services starting at 7pm at. Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral Home, 1018 Parent Street New Roads, Louisiana. Religious services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church at 10000 Island Road, Ventress, Louisiana. Pallbearers are Timothy Cador, Ret. 1ST Sgt. Channing Christophe, Renado Demoulin, Michael Derson, Anthony Jack and Adrian Slaughter. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

