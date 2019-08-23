Mercedes Lynn "Sadie" Wollam Holley, age 24 of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at North Oaks Medical Center. She was born on Thursday, September 15, 1994, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mercedes is survived by her husband, William "Popeye" Holley; her children, Tristen Johnson, Jr., Shelby Woolam, Jazmin Holley, and Sam Holley; parents, Joseph and April Guillory; father, Shane Woolam; sisters and brothers, Stephanie "Sissy" Foster, Christopher Foster, Dawn Bounds, William Guillory, Shane Tarver, Josephine Woolam, and Zachary Woolam. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Services will be held at Funeral Home Chapel - Hammond, on Saturday, at 7:00 pm. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019