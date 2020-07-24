Mercedes Mackey was born on July 29, 1962, in Bunkie, La. She was raised in Bunkie, La. She was a proud mother of Donovan Johnson who she cherished. She was a graduate of Southern University, Baton Rouge where she received both her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees. She worked on campus in the Financial Aid Office for many years and was a dedicated employee. Mercedes was preceded in death by her mother, Eloise Mackey; her brother, Stephen D. Scott, Sr.; her grandmother, Porter Mackey; grandfather, Lennie Goudeau; her uncles, Freddie H. and Ernest Mackey; and her aunt, Pearl G. Mackey. She is survived by her beloved son, Donovan Chadwick Johnson.

