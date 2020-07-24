1/1
Mercedes Mackey
1962 - 2020
Mercedes Mackey was born on July 29, 1962, in Bunkie, La. She was raised in Bunkie, La. She was a proud mother of Donovan Johnson who she cherished. She was a graduate of Southern University, Baton Rouge where she received both her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees. She worked on campus in the Financial Aid Office for many years and was a dedicated employee. Mercedes was preceded in death by her mother, Eloise Mackey; her brother, Stephen D. Scott, Sr.; her grandmother, Porter Mackey; grandfather, Lennie Goudeau; her uncles, Freddie H. and Ernest Mackey; and her aunt, Pearl G. Mackey. She is survived by her beloved son, Donovan Chadwick Johnson.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 927-1640
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
CONDOLENCES and PRAYERS for the MACKEY FAMILY...MUCH LOVE FOR YOU ALL ❤❤❤❣
Theryl Drew
Friend
July 23, 2020
Rest In Heavenly Peace, my Friend and condolences To The Family.
Anna Perry
July 22, 2020
My deepest friend is at peace with God almighty!! May God Bless you, and our prayers for the family!!!
Doris Hall
Friend
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. You are in my thoughts as well as my prayers. Mercedes wil be missed.
Carla Square
Friend
July 21, 2020
We’ll remember Mercedes amazing spirit. She shared kindness, insights and friendship.
Tina Brown
Classmate
July 21, 2020
May the Grace of God and the Peace of the Holy Spirit abound with the Family.
Greg Woodley
Friend
July 20, 2020
I'm sad. I missed my opportunity to say good-bye. I'm sorry. Two weeks ago, I passed your street and thought briefly about stopping by. I don't know why, but the thought lingered briefly then went away. A few years had passed, but I was thinking, I have time in the future to catch up with you. I'm sorry. Life is short and unpredictable. I must make the best of the time God gives us. Thank you for supporting me in the past. I'll always think of you in the best light. Good-bye, old friend. We'll talk one day in heaven. Rest in paradise, Mercedes.
Rozelyn Parker
Friend
July 18, 2020
Praying for Mercedes Family during this time of Bereavement ...GOD BLESS YALL ❤❤❤❣
Theryl Drew
