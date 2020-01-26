Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mercy Aydell Cambre Lobell. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mercy Aydell Cambre Lobell, 94, a native and resident of French Settlement died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the home of her son surrounded by family. She retired from the Division of Administration after 33 years of service. She had a passion for genealogy and was one of the founding members of the French Settlement Historical Society in 1976. She was life long fan of LSU football. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Gerald and Debra Cambre of Prairieville; Daryl and Sharon Cambre of Denham Springs; half-sister, Velma Lawrence; five grandchildren, Michael Cambre and his wife, Becky; Missy Lingle and her husband, Micheal; Marc Cambre and his wife, Cindy; Kayci Cambre; Luke Cambre and his wife, Samantha; eight great-grandchildren, Michelle Guthrie, Donald Quintana, Adrianne Cambre, Alyssa Lingle, Dalton Vaughn, Weston Vaughn, Kaleigh Cambre and Cole Cambre; six great-great grandchildren, Allie, Eloise and Evelyn Guthrie; Kayden, Braylin and Jacob Quintana. Former daughter-in-law, Becky Cambre. Mercy was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles C Cambre, Jr; second husband, N.V. "Jack" Lobell, Jr.; son, Charles Ronald "Ronnie" Cambre; sister, Lena Fogg; brother, Lawrence Aydell and parents, Lawrence W. and Lavinia Dupuy Aydell. Services will be at 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00 am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Michael Cambre, Marc Cambre, Luke Cambre, Michael Aydell, Micheal Lingle and Donald Quintana. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the French Settlement Historical Society for the care and maintenance of the Creole House Museum-P.O. Box 365 French Settlement, LA 70733.

