Merion Curtis 'Hutch' 'Uncle Jr.' Hutchinson. "For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:6-8. M.C. "Hutch" Hutchinson passed away peacefully at his home, September 15, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on March 28, 1932 in Livingston Parish, LA and attended 4th Ward Elementary School and later Albany High School. He proudly served in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict. "Hutch" was a founding member and deacon Emeritus of Fellowship Baptist Church in Greenwell Springs, LA. He retired from Gordon's Jewelers with 35 years of service. He loved watching LSU football, fishing and gardening. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Joe Ann Chandler Hutchinson; sons, Steven Hutchinson; Brad Hutchinson and wife Caroline; and daughter, Lea Ann LeSage. Grandchildren include Jordan Mentzer and wife Anna; Stephanie Gravois and husband Matt; Adam Hutchinson (and Tessi R. Martin); and Evan Hutchinson and wife Erica; Great-grandchildren: Ella Catherine, Molly and Jordan Curtis Mentzer; Peyton, Lorelei and Savannah Gravois; and Emery Dawn Hutchinson. Sisters-in-law: Sedonia Hutchinson and Dorothy Shaffer; Brother-in-law: Billy Chandler and wife Alice; and L.C. Allmand. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Ethel Hutchinson, sisters Gladys Addison and husband Carey, Inez Mitchell and husband Everett; his brothers: Thomas Hutchinson, Kermit Hutchinson and wife Olivia; Lindsey Hutchinson and wife Helen: Wilbert Hutchinson and wife Aline. Services will be conducted by Jeff Phillips at Fellowship Baptist Church, 14512 Greenwell Springs Rd., Greenwell Springs, LA 70739. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19th from 9 a.m. – 12, with the service commencing at 12 noon. Burial in Greenoaks following the service. Pallbearers will be Jordan Mentzer, Adam Hutchinson, Evan Hutchinson, Matt Gravois, Kyle Mitchell and Casey Miller. Honorory pallbearers include J.P. Rice, Jack Schilling, and Bert Wroten, and all members of the Berean Sunday School class at Fellowship Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church or . Arrangements by Church Funeral Services https://www.churchfuneralservices.com/. www.inlieuof.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019