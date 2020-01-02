|
Merlin Marie Stewart Thorne passed away peacefully at home in Baton Rouge and in the company of her daughter and son-in-law on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 96. Merlin was born on January 21, 1923 in Brent, Oklahoma, the third child of Oscar Dudley Stewart (Jack) and Bertha Mae Brewer Stewart. She graduated from Sallisaw High School in Sallisaw, Oklahoma in 1941, earned a bachelor's degree from Southeastern State College in Durant, Oklahoma in 1949, and a Master's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1973. When Merlin was 37, she and her husband William Dulan (Dooley) Thorne moved to Baton Rouge, but those who knew her could confirm that she was always an Oklahoma girl at heart. Merlin touched countless lives during her 40-year career as an educator in Baton Rouge, the majority of those years spent at her beloved Broadmoor Elementary School. She was instrumental in starting the Kindergarten program in public schools and helped write the curriculum guide for East Baton Rouge Parish at the program's inception. Merlin was an active member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church for 59 years where she taught in the Preschool and Children's Sunday School, was a member of the Saints Alive Choir, the Women's Society of Christian Service, and the Fellowship Sunday School class. She was also a member of the Alpha Zeta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, and served as chapter president, chapter historian, and state historian. After retirement, Merlin served for several years as a volunteer with Volunteers in Public Schools, mainly so she could still "work" with the children at Broadmoor. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, her beautiful smile, and her ability to make everyone around her feel so special. Her unwavering faith and trust in God was truly an example for all. Merlin is survived by her daughter Mary Lynn Thorne Theriot (Randy), her son William Allen Thorne (Susan), and her son Joseph Ward Thorne (Janet), all of Baton Rouge; seven grandchildren, Scott Wesley Theriot, Ryan Stewart Theriot (Johnnah), Austin Thorne Theriot, Sterling Cooper Thorne (Susie), Chad Graham Thorne (Ashley), Joseph Adam Thorne (Katie), all of Baton Rouge, and Crystal Marie Thorne Woods (Bruce) of Clovis, California; twelve great-grandchildren, Emerie Smith, Zoe Thorne, Hunter Thorne, Houston Theriot, Kate Theriot, Macey Theriot, Reese Emily Theriot, Georgia Theriot, Madeline Thorne, Mackenzie Thorne, Parker Woods, and Presley Woods. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Merlin is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, William Winfred Scott, her sister Josephine Stewart Scott, her brothers Homer Quinton Stewart, Billy Gene Scott, and Jimmy Dale Scott, and her husband William Dulan Thorne. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at 9:00 a.m. until funeral service at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Reverend Tom Cook. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Merlin's grandsons Wes Theriot, Ryan Theriot, Austin Theriot, Sterling Thorne, Chad Thorne, and Adam Thorne will serve as pall bearers. It is with sincere gratitude that the family would like to thank Merlin's wonderful caregivers Hannah Martin and Pearl Traylor for their companionship and devoted care. Mother loved you so. We would also like to thank the excellent staff at Hospice of Baton Rouge, especially Mother's nurse, Charlie Potts, who guided Mom on her journey home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020