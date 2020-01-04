|
|
On January 4, 2020, Merlin Saltzman entered into eternal rest at the age of 86. He was born on a houseboat in Manchac, LA., but and a long time resident of Baton Rouge. He worked with 3 generations of the Barber Bros family in all different capacities during his long career at Barber Bros Contracting Company. He is survived by children Diane Saltzman David (Pete), and Kenny Saltzman (Evelyn), his grandchildren Dawn Sanders Freret (Chris), Shane Sanders, Angie Sanders Frank (Travis), Jessica Sanders (Justin Dean), Misty Saltzman James (Spencer), Dustin Saltzman, Suzanne David Ducote (Kevin), Tina David Vince (Ray), Dena David Toncrey (Shane), Johnny David (Jennifer), 25 great grandchildren, nephew Andy "Rocky" Rakocy (Nina), and the mother of his 2 children, Beverly Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents Godfrey & Alice Saltzman, siblings Virginia Mae (Jenny) Rakocy and Jessie Saltzman. He was a veteran of the US Army. He loved Saints & LSU football, fishing, traveling, and dancing. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm, and the following day Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 10:00am until services at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Jan. 4, 2020