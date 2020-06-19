Merlin W. Phenald, lovingly called "Biggen," died Saturday, June 18, 2011. He retired after working for 14 years for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Visitation at Living Word Christian Center in Grangeville on Monday, June 20, from 10 a.m. until services at noon, conducted by Pastor Warren Kinchen and assisted by Brother W.S. Manchester. Burial in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane Blades Phenald, of Pride; daughter, Deidre Sparks; two sons, Merlin Duane Phenald and Derek L. Phenald; three brothers, Lionel Phenald and his wife, Eula Mae, Travis Phenald and his wife, Marie, and Michael Phenald and his wife, Kathy; five grandchildren, James Brown, Aaron Brown, Joshua Phenald, Travis Watson and Sarah Phenald; great-grandson, Jaden Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest W. Phenald and Nettice R. Phenald; a brother, Howard Phenald; and a sister, Patricia Ballard. Pallbearers will be Chris Williams, Richard Phenald, Sean Carson, Lane Phenald, Brad Phenald, Travis Watson, James Brown and Aaron Brown. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.