Merlyn Simoneaux Bourgeois passed away at her home in Brusly on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 60. She was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Brusly. Merlyn had several jobs over the years in bookkeeping but her true calling was being a stay-at-home mom. A private graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Meryln is survived by her husband of 41 years, William "Billy" Joseph Bourgeois, Jr.; two daughters, Rachel Garlington and husband Chace, Melissa Pinkston and husband Joshua; one son, Derek Bourgeois; five grandchildren, Luke Garlington, Eli Pinkston, John Garlington, Noah Pinkston and Kayla Pinkston; parents, Mervin Sr. and Evelyn Barbier Simoneaux; two sisters, Terri Smart and Dana Simoneaux; two brothers, Joey Simoneaux and Brent Simoneaux. Merlyn was preceded in death by her twin grandsons, Ezra Pinkston and Kaleb Pinkston. Merlyn was a devout Catholic and a former member of the Catholic Daughters. She was former Pre-K teacher at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly and Catechism teacher. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Merlyn was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her loved ones and friends. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.