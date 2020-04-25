Merlyn Simoneaux Bourgeois passed away at her home in Brusly on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 60. She was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Brusly. Merlyn had several jobs over the years in bookkeeping but her true calling was being a stay-at-home mom. A private graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Meryln is survived by her husband of 41 years, William "Billy" Joseph Bourgeois, Jr.; two daughters, Rachel Garlington and husband Chace, Melissa Pinkston and husband Joshua; one son, Derek Bourgeois; five grandchildren, Luke Garlington, Eli Pinkston, John Garlington, Noah Pinkston and Kayla Pinkston; parents, Mervin Sr. and Evelyn Barbier Simoneaux; two sisters, Terri Smart and Dana Simoneaux; two brothers, Joey Simoneaux and Brent Simoneaux. Merlyn was preceded in death by her twin grandsons, Ezra Pinkston and Kaleb Pinkston. Merlyn was a devout Catholic and a former member of the Catholic Daughters. She was former Pre-K teacher at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly and Catechism teacher. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Merlyn was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her loved ones and friends. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.