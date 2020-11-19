Merritt F. Melker, Jr. (Jack, PaPaw) passed away Fri., Nov. 13, 2020. It was 2 weeks before his 92nd birthday. He died peacefully at home in the company of his wife Kathryn of 70 years. Jack was born in Memphis, Tenn. He lived most of his life in Baton Rouge. He met and married Kathryn while attending LSU. After a short career in pro boxing, he joined Local 198 welders and pipefitters union. He retired from there at the age of 60. PaPaw was a "Don Quixote" type of person, perusing a variety of activities. He played chess, fenced, fished, and his major passion was art. (He painted with oil and acrylic). He did not want us to mourn his death, but celebrate his life. We will all miss his "PaPaw stories". He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, daughter Kathy, and grandson John. He is survived by his wife, sons Trey (wife, Clino), Jimmy, and Jack /Boops (wife, Pat). He has 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. The family would like to thank everyone involved in his care; Audubon Hospice, his wonderful sitters, and his personal physician Dr. Roy Kadair. Due to Covid, memorial services will be at a later date. "Come to me, all who are weary and are heavy laden and I will give you rest." (Matthew 11:28)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store