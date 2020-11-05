Mervin Thomas Medine, a native of White Castle and a resident of Baton Rouge died peacefully in his home, Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the young age of 98. Mervin was the oldest of six children so at 13 he had to quit school and work the farm to help feed the family. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army where he fought in WWII in the 104th Infantry Division, also known as the Timberwolves. He received the Silver Star for taking down an enemy machine gun battalion and left the Army as a Sergeant. Even though Mervin was an extremely humble man, once he left the army he was able to study and get his GED, then go onto trade school to study tractor mechanics, retiring from Talbot Tractors. Mervin was a charter member of the Canary Islanders in the United States (CISLANDERUS) organization which is where the Medine ancestors traveled from in 1778. Mervin loved working on International Harvester tractors in his shop, planting a garden with his grandchildren and always having just a few cookies after his meal. However, what he loved the most was his late wife Dorothy, of 74 years, and his family. If he woke before his wife, you would always find a note on the counter letting her know that he was either in his shop, out in the garden or had run to the store, along with a brief declaration of love. He will deeply missed by those of us left behind that would love to help hoe one more row, turn one more wrench, receive one more brown bag surprise or hear one more war story. Nevertheless, every friend or family will mostly miss that end of a visit sharing coffee or tea and Mervin's parting words "Come again." Mervin is survived by his children: Mervin T. (Tommy) Medine Jr, (Alphia), Ronald Medine and partner Rosemary Howell, Susan Olsen and Bruce Medine (Linda), Grandchildren: Denise Anders (Scott), Christinia Medine, Jeanne Medine, Lane Medine, April Olsen (John), Ronnie Paul Medine, Chris Olsen (Kayla), Jonathan Medine (Megan) and Shannon Halton (Scott), Great grandchildren: Sarah,Alyssa, Joshua, Rebecca, Jeremiah, Nicholas, Andrew, Kameron, Kaitlin, Bradyn and Sumner. Great-great grandchildren: Kaylee, Taylor, Jason, Ashlynn, Jaxon and Asa on the way. He is proceeded in death by his parents Athanase and Carrie Medine, sister Geraldine Medine, brother Stanley Medine, son-in-law Preston Olsen and daughter-in-law Beckie Dozier. The remaining family members would like to extend a special thanks to Susan, Chris, Kayla, Nic, Kam and Bray for the selfless care they have provided our beloved Pawpaw for the past four years. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 12:00pm Monday, November 9, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family from 11:00am till service time. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store