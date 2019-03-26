The Advocate Obituaries
Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
Mevelean Westmoreland Law

Mevelean Westmoreland Law Obituary
Mevelean Westmoreland Law, a native of Franklinton, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 25, 2019, at the age of 79. Mevelean retired as a registered nurse from Our Lady of the Lake and was a member of the University United Methodist Church. She loved gardening, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Law Alexander (Ray) and Allison Law Schailler (Robert); her sister, Elaine Westmoreland; and her grandchildren, Meagan Alexander Davis (John), Andrew Alexander, Zachary Alexander and Benjamin Schailler. She is preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Sheldon Law; her parents, Albert and Viola Westmoreland; and 6 siblings. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
