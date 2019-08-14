MI'kee Davis, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houston, TX. He passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was 20. Graveside Services at Phillippian Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019. Survived by his mother: Lotita Davis. His father: Michael Williams. Sister: Briana Shields. Brother: Brandon Davis. Aunt, Quwanda Davis. Uncles: Anthony and Tabor Davis and Andre Jones. Great-uncles: Savannah and Melvin Davis, also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother: Michael Davis. Great-uncle: Lawrence Jones and maternal grandparents. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019