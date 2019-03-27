Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mica Fitzhugh, 41 of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, tragically passed away on Monday March 25, 2019. She was born May 6, 1977 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and grew up in Pine Grove, Louisiana, she was the daughter of David Michael Fitzhugh and Dennise Nastasia. Mica's bright blue eyes and beautiful smile lit up a room. She was a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and made such a difference in so many families lives through her dedication to her patients that she loved. For those who knew Mica, by far her greatest blessing and accomplishment was her daughter Colleen-Claire "CC" Allatto. Mica spent many years with her daughter making memories on the soccer field. She always pushed "CC" to give her best at everything she did and never lose sight of her dreams. She is survived by her daughter Colleen-Claire Allatto; her father David Michael Fitzhugh; her mother Dennise Nastasia; her brother Brock "Lani" Fitzhugh (Amanda); her sister Jennifer Fitzhugh St. Romain (Barry); her nephew Trey St. Romain; her niece Lauren St. Romain Woods (Gabe) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by grandparents: James Myron Fitzhugh, Sr., Katie Marie Johnson, Joe Johnson, Jack Hauser and Colleen Hauser; uncle, James Myron Fitzhugh, Jr.; cousin, Heath Myron Fitzhugh. Visitation will be held at the Pine Grove United Methodist Church in Pine Grove, Louisiana beginning at 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Saturday March 30th with Bro. Charlie Ray officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. If you are in an unsafe relationship, or if you are concerned about a friend or family member who is experiencing domestic violence, you can seek help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline has advocates available to talk to you via phone at 1-800-799-SAFE. Funeral Home McKneely Funeral Home - Amite

110 E. Factory St.

Amite , LA 70422

(985) 748-7158 Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019

