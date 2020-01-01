Micah Wayne Stafford, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 31. Micah loved spending time with his daughters, nieces and nephews. He also had a great love for music and playing his guitar. Micah is survived by his daughters, Dru Elizabeth and Emmy Bliss Stafford; mother, Kathy Sinclair Stafford; brothers, Waylon Stafford (Kelsey), Clinton Stafford (Chrissy), Macky Stafford (Krystle), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Micah is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Stafford; grandparents, Gary and Geri Sinclair and Donald and Irma Stafford. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement from 1:00 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow at St. William Cemetery in Port Vincent. Waylon Stafford, Clinton Stafford, Macky Stafford, Hayden Stafford, René Naquin, and Bert Thibodeaux will serve as pallbearers. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020