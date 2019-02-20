Entered into eternal rest on February 9, 2019 at the age of 54. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 9:00 am until Homegoing Service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019