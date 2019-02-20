Michael 'Mike' Gaines

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael 'Mike' Gaines.

Entered into eternal rest on February 9, 2019 at the age of 54. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 9:00 am until Homegoing Service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Funeral Home
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.