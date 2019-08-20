Michael A. Larisey, born in Ft. Jackson, SC and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on August 15, 2019 at the age of 64. He was an employee of the Division of Administration. Mike attended Broadmoor High School, University of Florida, and LSU where he was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity and was president of the housing board for many years. Mike enjoyed spending time in Napa and Sonoma Valley always searching for that perfect bottle of wine. He also enjoyed fishing the marshes of Louisiana with his wife at his side. Mike's greatest love was his family. He is survived by his wife, Sue Traylor Larisey of Baton Rouge; sons, Michael Shane Larisey of Denver, CO, and Benjamin Edward Larisey and wife, Keegan Vicknair Larisey and their children, Gavin Larisey, Jett Larisey, and Beckett Larisey; daughter, Laura Elizabeth Larisey; sister, Katherine Larisey and her husband, James Kolb; nephew, Talon Larisey; brother, Karl Larisey and his wife, Cathy Larisey; and numerous other relatives. Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Virginia Larisey and father, Donald Ray Larisey; and brother, Jeffrey Steven Larisey, MD. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at St. James Episcopal Church on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10 AM until 11:30 AM. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM. Inurnment to follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in his honor to or to St. James Episcopal Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019