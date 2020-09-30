1/1
Michael Alvin Curole
Michael Alvin Curole passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 69. Michael was born and raised in Ville Platte, LA. He was a graduate of Louisiana State University (1968-1972) in Chemical Engineering and had a 34 year career with Shell Oil Company (1974-2008). His expertise was Deep Water Oil Discovery and Development. Michael was an inventor of many patents for Shell Oil. He formed the first International Research Team for Shell Oil. After his retirement from Shell he was a Consultant and Oil and Energy Professional with Nusun LLC. Michael was a big fan of the LSU Tigers for many years. He was also an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. Michael, with his wife Susie, enjoyed saltwater fishing and traveling the world and our 50 states. Michael is survived by his wife of 23 years, Susan Roy Curole; son Jason (Jolene Pinder); daughters, Jennifer Miller, Michelle Blanchard and Emily (Ryan) Buller; eight grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Big Daddy," Layne and Dee Dee Miller, Taylor, Caroline, Hudson and Kate Blanchard, Magdalene and Gemma Buller; sisters, Gerry (Chuck) Fitch, Nancy (Ray) Bedwell; brother, Mark (Elisa); and the Roy and Wiggins families. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Joseph and Evelyn Latture Curole; and first wife, Deborah Wiggins Curole. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial services at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Father Thomas Voorhies, V.F. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
OCT
3
Service
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
