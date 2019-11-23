Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Andrew Martin. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Maringouin , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Maringouin , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Andrew Martin, a native of Maringouin, La., a longtime resident of Gurnee, Illinois and New Roads, La for the last three years. He is a Computer Consultant and was an LSU Graduate where he obtained his Mechanical Engineering Degree. Michael was an avid control line model airplane enthusiast and performed as a pilot on a model airshow team. He was active in his son's scouting organizations and enjoyed computer coding, robotics and scuba diving. He had recently been asked to tutor students preparing for the licensure exam required to obtain a Commercial Driver's License. He is survived by his mother, Cora Lee Martin of New Roads, La.; children, Anthony and Theodore Martin of Gurnee, Illinois; sisters, Maureen Gaudin of Oscar, La., Saundra Grillot of Springhill, La., Jackie Thompson of New Roads, La., Michel Beard of Oscar, La.; brother, Joe Martin of Eagle Point, Oregon; former wife, Libby Martin; Numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Ivan Martin Sr. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin, La. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019

