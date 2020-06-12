Beloved son, father, brother, and uncle, Michael Sean Anselmo, born October 13, 1968, left this world due to complications of Diabetes, on June 10, 2020, at age 51. He was raised in Baton Rouge, LA and attended St. George Elementary, Christian Life Academy, and graduated from Lee High School in 1986. Michael Sean was a tender-hearted fighter who surprised his family at every turn with his astute observations, emotional availability, and constant annoying teasing and provocations. He was great at anything he set his mind to do, but school was never his thing. So, after a few wrong turns, he landed in a tree, literally, and spent the majority of his adulthood as an arborist, trimming trees for the major power companies all over Louisiana, then driving lumber trucks in North LA. He loved hunting, boating, fishing , and a good truck. He prized his home in Dubach, LA, and found a strong faith in his later years. His greatest accomplishment, bar none, was his love of and pride in his daughter, Cassidy Blair Wise Anselmo, age 17. Michael Sean is survived by his parents, Joseph Anthony and Del B. Anselmo; daughter, Cassidy; sisters, Holly (Scott) and Michelle (Mike); nephews, Ian and Glen Moore; niece, Lauren Wilson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; Cassidy's mother, Linda Deville; and his long-time girlfriend, Delaine Owens. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Grandma Grace and Papa Tony Anselmo, and Grandma Alice and Grandpa Alfred Babineaux. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 11:00 am until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael Sean's name to the American Diabetes Association or an environmental charity of your choice. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.