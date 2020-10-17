Michael Anthony Curry, 57, a native of Baton Rouge, La passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Ochsner Hospital in Baton Rouge. He was born on October 8th, 1963. He is survived by his wife Lottie M. Curry; 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 4 siblings. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am-11:00 am. Services will start at 11:00 am at New Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur Street, Baton Rouge, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store