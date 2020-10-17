1/1
Michael Anthony Curry
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Anthony Curry, 57, a native of Baton Rouge, La passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Ochsner Hospital in Baton Rouge. He was born on October 8th, 1963. He is survived by his wife Lottie M. Curry; 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 4 siblings. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am-11:00 am. Services will start at 11:00 am at New Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur Street, Baton Rouge, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved